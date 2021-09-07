Ethiopia will host Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G game this afternoon.

Match officials from Seychelles will take charge of the encounter with Bernard Camille as the centre referee, and Hansley Danny Petrusi and Steve Jonathan Marie as the assistants.

The fourth official is Songifolu Yoyo from Ivory Coast and the match commissioner is Eritrean Chuchu Gush Gebremedhin.

The Group G tie is scheduled for Bahir Dar International Stadium in the city of Bahir Dar.

Kick-off is at 3 pm Zim/CAT.

