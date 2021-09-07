Zdravko Logarusic might have put the final nail on his coffin after his Warriors side slumped to a 0-1 defeat to Ethiopia in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Croat’s charges were condemned by a 95th minute penalty by Aschalew Tamene, who cooly-sent Talbert Shumba the wrong way, sparking wild celebrations from the Ethiopian players and officials.

Embarrassingly for Logarusic, this was the third game in a row, in which Zimbabwe failed to score, having lost 0-2 Zambia last March and played out a goalless draw with South Africa last Friday.

This was also the 14th match presided over by the firebrand coach, and the 1-0 win over Botswana, is the still the only time he has tasted victory in the Warriors dugout.

Pressure will mount on the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board in the wake of such a disaster.

Football stakeholders cranked pressure on the Kamambo-led administration to sack Logarusic after a timid Cosafa Cup in July, and ZIFA responded by roping in Benjani Mwaruwari into the Warriors technical team.

