Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has named the starting eleven to face Ethiopia in this afternoon’s World Cup qualifier.

The Croat, as he indicated, has made some changes to the team which drew with South Africa last Friday.

They line up as follows;

23.Shumba

6. Mudimu

14.Bhasera

2. Chimwemwe

5. Lunga

8. Munetsi

13.Kamusoko

7. Dzvukamanja

12.Chikwende

11.Khama

17.Musona

Substitutes

21.Arubi

15.Madhanaga

1. Mapisa

3. Murwira

4. Moyo

22.Rusike

16.Mahachi

19.Fabisch

9. Wadi

18.Sarupinda

