Phillip Chiyangwa has confirmed that he will leave football administration at the end of his tenure as the COSAFA president in December this year.

Chiyangwa was elected into the office in December, 2016 unopposed to replace Suketu Patel, who decided not to stand for another term.

In an interview with the Herald, the former ZIFA boss said he was done with football administration and now wants to concentrate on his political career.

“I’m not coming back to ZIFA, I’m also not standing for re-election, at the end of my COSAFA (presidential) term, I’m not standing for that one,’’ he said.

“I’m leaving, I have a bigger responsibility in my country, here in Zimbabwe, the President (Mnangagwa) has appointed me as one of the chief strategists, for now and 2023, so I’m in a senior position to determine the life of our party, the fundraising efforts, etc.

“For me, it was a good experience (in football administration), you leave for others to take over.’’

The Harare businessman’ football administration career started in 2015 when he replaced Cuthbert Dube as the ZIFA president. He served one term before he losing the election to incumbent Felton Kamambo.

His reign at national association, however, was marred with controversy including the 2018 World Cup ban after failing to pay former coach Valinhos’ outstanding salaries.

The legacy debt also ballooned under his management, and he was formally accused of corruption, fraud and embezzlement.