FC Platinum have announced their travelling squad to Angola for the CAF Champions League preliminary round match against GD Sagrada Esperanca on Saturday.

The selection includes new signing Nigerian Abubakar Temitope Onifade and veterans like Rodwell Chinyengetere, Gift Bello, Donald Ngoma and goalkeeper Petros Mhari.

The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal dos Coquerios in Luanda at 4pm Zimbabwean time.

Here is the travelling squad:

Rodwell Chingetere, Blessing Moyo, Donald Dzvinyai, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, Brian Banda, Hagiazo Magaya, Petros Mhari, Donald Ngoma, Wiliam Stima, Francis Tizayi, Rahman Kutsanzira, Rainson Pavari, Kelvin Madzongwe, Donald Teguru, Kelvin Mangiza, Wallace Magalane, Evidence Tendayi, Gift Bello, Gift Mbweti, Silas Songani, Mutimbanyoka, Oscar Bhebhe, Abubakar Temitope Onifade