Warriors legend Bruce Grobbelaar says he is now ready to coach to the Warriors for the last time in his career.

Grobbelaar has managed the national team before, with his first spell coming in 1997 as a player-coach and then in 1998 on a full time basis.

Speaking with Alois Bunjira on the Intouch With Legends show, Grobbelaar said he wants to return to Warriors fold should the post become vacant anytime from now.

“I would like to have the last dance with the Warriors right now,” he said.

Asked why he has taken long to approach ZIFA over the job, Grobbelaar added: “They (ZIFA) already have got someone (Zdravko Logarusic) whom I feel hasn’t been the best…

“He is probably the worst manager the country has ever had, and that’s saying something.”

Meanwhile, Logarusic has, of late, come underfire for his record with the Warriors after managing just one win and four draws in fourteen games.

The latest defeat to Ethiopia on Tuesday in World Cup Qualifiers further worsened the situation and reports are suggesting a possible sacking in the coming days.

Related