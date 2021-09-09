The Warriors technical team is hoping the UK-based players will be available for the World Cup Qualifier in Ghana after missing the action this month.

The players failed to travel to Zimbabwe for the opening Group G encounters versus South Africa and Ethiopia due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions on red-listed countries that would have affected them on return to their bases.

But with the next match set for Ghana, which is not on the red list, the group is expected to come for the game on 6 October but will not be able to feature in the return fixture in Harare a few days later should Zimbabwe remains on the red list.

Speaking to H-Metro, Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare said they have already started the process to invite the players.

He said: “Ghana is not red zoned, so we are trying to make preparations that they come.

“So we are hoping that they will be able to make it this time around.”

The UK-based players expected to come for the game include Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Wigan Athletic defender Tendayi Darikwa, Luton Town striker Admiral Muskwe, Bournemouth fullback Jordan Zemura, Ipswich’s Macauley Bonne and Brendan Galloway of Plymouth Argyle.