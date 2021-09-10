Callisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi have secured a first-leg advantage over AmaZulu after a 1-0 win in South Africa in the preliminary round of the 2021-22 CAF Champions League season.

Bullets got their goal from Chiuiepo Msowoya in the 36th minute after a defensive mix-up in the Usuthu box.

The visitors were soon reduced to ten men following a red card to Yamikani Fodya on minute 40.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Pasuwa’s charges remained disciplined at the back for the remainder of the game and managed to contain all of AmaZulu’s threats and dominance.

The second leg will be played in Blantyre on 18 September.

Meanwhile, this is Bullets’ third successive appearance in the Champions League and the first time for Benni McCarthy’s Usuthu side.