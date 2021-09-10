The imminent sacking of under-fire Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic might not solve all the problems facing the national team, but its at least a good starting point.

Regrettably, since the outspoken coach’s controversial appointment in February last year, the country’s senior men national soccer team has been on a huge downward spiral.

The beauty of nature is that women lie, men lie but numbers don’t lie and the Croat’s statistics since taking over from Joey Antipas, might not impress even his biggest fan.

14 matches later, he has celebrated victory only once, with the Warriors scoring nine goals and conceding 19 in the process.

Logarusic has broken record after record for the wrong reasons but we won’t dwell much on him this time, but on his paymasters- the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board.

One look at Logarusic nomadic managerial history in Africa bogles the mind as to what ZIFA really saw in the firebrand Croat to give him the biggest coaching position in the country.

What might have inspired the ZIFA board to believe that under Logarusic’s guidance, the Warriors can actually develop and be a force to reckon on the continent.

If ZIFA believed that Antipas, who oversaw four games in the Warriors dugout, won two, drew one and lost one, was not good enough to be named coach on a permanent basis, why and how are they still believing that a coach who has won only one game out of 14, is good enough for that same position?

Logarusic’s biggest achievement in his career was guiding Sudan to a third finish at CHAN 2018, or maybe it was the gutsy revelation he made that FIFA cheated on The Best Awards by claiming that he had voted for Lionel Messi yet he (Logarusic), had in actual fact voted for Mohamed Salah.

Surely that third place finish at CHAN is not what might have charmed ZIFA into appointing him, is it?

Under normal circumstances, if we lived in a country in which people resigned from their positions because of incompetency, the Kamambo-led administration would not be holding some meeting to determine the coach’s fate and appear as if they are doing the football-loving public a favor by sacking Logarusic, they should be penning their resignation letters and packing their bags along with him.