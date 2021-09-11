FC Platinum played to a goalless draw against Angolan side Sagrada Esperança in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys managed to hold their opponents with a man short after Kelvin Mangiza got sent off. The youngster received a second yellow card just moments into the last quarter of the game.

Norman Mapeza’s charges will be looking to capitalise on home advantage and seal off the encounter next weekend in Bulawayo in the second leg of the tie.

The result, meanwhile, is a massive one for FC Platinum, who spend almost three months without playing football due to the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The team only received the green light to start training three weeks ago but were not allowed to play any friendly matches.