Zimbabwean striker Ishmael Wadi has scored his first goal for South African National First Division side JDR Stars.

The 29-year old moved to South African side in the pre-season from CAPS United. He made his debut on the opening weekend and went on to feature in the following games.

The striker, who was in the Warriors squad in the World Cup qualifiers last week, thrust the Stars ahead in the league clash against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, just after the half time break.

Malebogo Modise then sealed the victory with a late goal as JDR Stars secure their second victory of the season.

Another Zimbabwean player Lot Chiwunga started in the game while youngster Tapiwa Mandinyenya was on the bench.

