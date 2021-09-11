FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says his side has done its homework and is aware of the threat Angolan team GD Sagrada Esperança will bring in their CAF Champions League meeting this afternoon.

The Platinum Boys begin their campaign away in Luanda in the preliminary round. Kick-off time is at 4 pm Zim/CAT.

Speaking ahead of the match, the gaffer said: “Football is evolving, the match analyses are playing a big role when preparing a match.

“From what we have picked in the last two matches they played, they are a very good side. They don’t concede easily.”

He added: “In 90% of their games, they have been winning one-nil so defensively they are organised. It shows that they have been together for some time.

“But it’s a game of football, we just need to go there with a positive mind.”