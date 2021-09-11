The scheduled emergency ZIFA board meeting failed to take place on Friday afternoon due to the unavailability of some members.

The meeting was set to seal the fate of Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic who has come underfire for poor performance. The Croat has only won one match and drew four in the fourteen games he has taken charge since his appointment in February last year.

And it was expected that a decision on his future with the national team will be made on Friday but the board will now have to wait until Sunday when the meeting will take place.

However, as revealed by Soccer24 before, there could be a twist to the coach’s expected sacking as some members of the Felton Kamambo-led board are not entirely convinced the team’s poor performance is down to the coach only.

They believe inadequate preparations, football inactivity in the country and the unavailability of senior players in the team also contributed to the disappointing run.

The members are also saying ZIFA should not fire the coach as that move is only out of the pressure to satisfy irked fans.