The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed that plans to appoint an interim coach for the Warriors are already underway.

The national team parted ways with its coach, Zdravko Logarusic, on Sunday after a string of poor results. The Croat only managed one win in fourteen games he took charge since his appointment in February last year.

The FA decided to fire him at a board meeting held earlier in the day. The entire technical team was also disbanded.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to inform the football fraternity and the nation at large that it has amicably parted ways with Senior Men’s team coach Zdravko Logarusic,” ZIFA confirmed the news in a statement.

“The decision was arrived at upon consideration by the full Executive Committee of all the various relevant circumstances pertaining to the coach’s contract.”

With the back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana just three weeks away, ZIFA has, for now, moved to appoint an interim technical team to carry on the preparations.

The association revealed: “The appointment of the interim technical team shall announced in due course as the Executive Committee has already set in motion the process.”

The Warriors will travel to Ghana on 6 October before hosting the Black Stars in Harare four days later.

