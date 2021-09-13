Marvelous Nakamba was voted the 2021 Zimbabwe Achievers Award’s Sportsperson of the Year.

The awards ceremony happened on Saturday at The Mayfair Hotel in London.

The Aston Villa midfielder also picked the Male Sports Personality of the Year award. He beat the competition of Ipswich Town’s player Zanda Siziba as well as football referee Farai Hallam. Ireland-based forward Prince Mutswunguma, who plays for Waterford FC, and professional cricketer Tawanda Muyeye, were also among the nominees.

Sunderland defender Ethan Kachosa won the Junior Sports Personality of the Year category. He was up against Leicester City youngster Tawanda Maswanhise, Alois Bunjira Jr, who is on a football scholarship in the UK, nine-year-old Chelsea Academy striker Josh Masara and squash player Ryan Gwidzima complete the list of the nominees.

Other football personalities honoured at the awards include Warriors legend Bruce Grobbelaar and Marshall Gore of Team Zimbabwe UK (TZUK), who received the Lifetime Achievement award.

Here is the list of winners in sport categories.

Sportsperson of the Year

Marvelous Nakamba

Male Sports Personality

Marvelous Nakamba

Young/Junior Sports Personality

Ethan Kachosa

Female Sports Personality

Felistus Kwangwa