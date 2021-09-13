The Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board is in talks with former Warriors captain Norman Mapeza for the vacant national team coach job, Soccer24 has established.

ZIFA gave in to mounting pressure from football stakeholders yesterday and wielded the axe on under-fire coach Zdravko Logarusic, who had won only one game in the 14 he took charge of.

A well-placed source at the country’s football governing body confided to Soccer24 this morning that Mapeza, who is the current FC Platinum coach, is the priority, and he has been approached.

“The board in consensus that Norman Mapeza is the first option for the now vacant head coach post. He has been approached, but its not just about us wanting him, he has to be interested as well, so we will see how it goes,” the source said.

“We will see if he can be persuaded,” he added.

Mapeza is still owed money from his previous stints at the helm of the Warriors and that will be a decisive factor in the task of convincing him to take the biggest coaching job in the country.

ZIFA in their statement confirming Logarusic’s dismissal, said a new coach will be named soon.

