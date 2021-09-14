Norman Mapeza finds himself in a dilemma to either choose to become Warriors coach or stay in his current role at the helm of FC Platinum.

The former national team captain is the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA’s preferred choice to become interim Warriors coach after the post was left vacant following the dismissal of Zdravko Logarusic.

ZIFA have already approached Mapeza, who in response, referred them to his employers FC Platinum for negotiations.

The Platinum miners are, according to sources, not willing to let Mapeza become Warriors coach and being their coach at the same time, meaning they do not want a sharing arrangement for the former Chippa United coach.

Platinum also do not want to stand in the way of Mapeza becoming national team coach, but he has to choose one role and not have both.

The defending Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions feel that Mapeza being their coach and at the helm of the Warriors at the same time, will affect their schedule in the CAF Champions League as well as the returning league season.

Should Platinum progress to the next stage of Africa’s premier club competition, they might have some games around the time Zimbabwe play Ghana in World Cup qualifiers while the league, should it return, will be played during the time the Warriors will be at AFCON in January.

Mapeza has six months left on his FC Platinum contract, meaning he is contactable by anyone who so wishes to have him.

Should Mapeza opt to take the national team job, chances are that he might take with him, his trusted lieutenant Daniel Vheremu, meaning Platinum will be left without a coach, further complicating issues.

