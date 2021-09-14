AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy and his SuperSport United counterpart Kaitano Tembo had a nasty exchange of words during today’s DStv Premiership clash in Durban.

In the first half of the dramatic clash, which eventually ended goalless, there was a heated confrontation between the two coaches in the dugout.

McCarthy could be heard clearly telling Tembo: ” You have lost the last bit of respect I had for you,” furiously.

The visibly upset Tembo replied to McCarthy calling him a “cunt.”

Its still not clear as to what they were arguing about, but SuperSport TV cameras had to be switched away from the two coaches, as the confrontation became ugly.

 

No related posts.