Norman Mapeza has been appointed interim Warriors coach.

The 49-year old, who is currently at the helm of FC Platinum, will take over the national team on an interim basis, and oversee the remaining World Cup campaign.

Mapeza takes over from sacked Croat, Zdravko Logarusic.

The former Galatasaray midfielder will according to sources at ZIFA be assisted by Taurai Mangwiro and Mandla Mpofu, while Energy Murambodoro will be the goalkeepers’ coach.

