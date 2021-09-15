Mighty Warriors have started the preparations for the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

Coach Sithetheliwe Sibanda has called twenty-eight players to the camp. The preliminary squad includes eight Black Rhinos Queens players, who were recently in action at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League – COSAFA Qualifier.

The Women’s Championship is scheduled for Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa from September 28-October 9.

The Mighty Warriors are in Group B along with Botswana, guest nations, Tanzania & South Sudan.

Here is the preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens), Cynthia Shonga (Harare City), Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals), Leona Bhunu (Hearts of Oak), Chido Dzingirai (Correctional Queens)

Defenders: Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional Queens), Sheila Makoto, Edeline Mutumbami (both Blue Swallows), Egness Tumbare, Moreblessing Bwenende (both Harare City), Talent Mukwanda, Tabeth Mutinhiri (both Herentals), Purity Mugayi, Eunice Chibanda (both Black Rhinos Queens).

Midfielders: Mavis Chirandu, Daisy Kaitano, Christabel Katona (all Black Rhinos Queens), Marjory Nyaumwe, Berita Kabwe (Correctional Queens), Emmaculate Msipa (Unattached), Alice Moyo, Shyline Dambamuromo (both Faith Drive), Ennert Chemhere (Ubuntu)

Strikers: Natasha Ndowa (Blue Swallows), Privilege Mupeti, Rutendo Makore (both Black Rhinos Queens), Rudo Neshamba (Harare City), Maud Mafuruse (Faith Drive), Dinarose Banda (Queen Lozikeyi).