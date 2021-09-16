Norman Mapeza says he has been tasked to resuscitate the Warriors’ hopes of qualifying to the next round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The gaffer was appointed to the national team set-up on Wednesday following the sacking of Zdravko Logarusic after a poor run of results. He signed a three month contract to oversee the remaining four Group G games.

Zimbabwe is currently sitting at the bottom of the pool with just a point after matchday 2.

Speaking to the Herald, Mapeza revealed: “They told me that they wanted someone to help them in the next coming few games and I said okay, it’s fine.

“That’s why I agreed to help out.

“I have been there before, and it’s always good to help the nation when the need arises.

“It’s not going to be easy, but I will try my level best to revive this World Cup campaign.

“I think, after the previous results, definitely, the confidence will be low among the players, and the nation at large.

“It’s like everybody is down but, like I said, I will try my best to bring this campaign back to life and try to bring confidence back into the boys.’’

The appointment in the national team set-up is Mapeza’s fifth after his first stint as the caretaker coach in 2007 then on an interim basis again in 2010.

His first substantive role came in 2011-12 before returning five years later as a caretaker coach at the beginning of the 2019 Afcon Qualifiers.

The most recent spell saw him taking charge of the famous 3-0 victory over Liberia at the National Sports Stadium in Harare to begin the 2019 Afcon Qualifiers.