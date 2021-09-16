The Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA administration will pay sacked former Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic US$ 90 000, it has emerged.

The Croat was relieved of his duties last week following a string of poor results and has been replaced by Norman Mapeza, who will take charge on an interim basis.

Loga will be paid by ZIFA US$35 000 for the termination of his contract, which still had five months left on it, on a US$7000 monthly salary.

On top of that, the outspoken coach will get 10% of the US$550 000 Zimbabwe got from CAF for qualifying for AFCON 2021, which is US$55 000.

In total, he will be paid US$90 000.

