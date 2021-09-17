Harare City midfielder Walter Mukanga has moved to the Botswana Premier League.

The 32-year old has signed a two-year contract with Masitaoka Football Club and will wear jersey number 6.

A statement by the club reads: “We are happy to announce the signing of Zimbabwean Midfielder Walter Mukanga from Harare City FC. Walter has signed a two-year contract with us, and he will take Jersey Number 6.”

Mukanga becomes the latest player to leave Harare City and join a foreign club after Learnmore Muyambo moved to South African Premier Soccer League side Marumo Gallants (formerly known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) in July.

