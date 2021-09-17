Warriors trialist Last Jesi is training with Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Ngezi Platinum and is on the verge of joining the club, Soccer24 has gathered.

The deadlocked midfielder was released by Sudan side Al Hilai in April, and was at some point trying luck at Azam FC of Tanzania, before returning home.

In Zimbabwe, CAPS United appeared to have won the race for his signature, amid reports that the Green Machine were set to sign him but he is now set to join Ngezi.

Well-placed sources at Madamburo told Soccer24 that he is training there ahead of the sew season, which is set to resume at the end of this month.

The sources also believe the player has already signed for the club, even though there hasn’t been confirmation yet.

