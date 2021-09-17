Outspoken AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has been warned that his comments about Malawi and Nyasa Big Bullets will ensure a tense CAF Champions clash in Lilongwe tomorrow.

McCarthy claimed that he had never heard of Nyasa Big Bullets prior to last week’s first leg, which his charges lost 1-0 and went on to describe Malawi as a “jungle”, comments which have not been taken lightly in Malawi.

Chancy Gondwe, a Malawian legend and former Mamelodi Sundowns star, warned McCarthy that the match will be personal because of the comments he made.

“This is now personal against Benni McCarthy because he undermined us by calling Malawi a jungle,” Gondwe was quoted as saying by South African publication Kick Off.

“How does he say they are going to the bush? He also said he has never heard of this team Bullets so people here are angry and want to show him that there are other teams that can do better.

“Even Bullets just want to show McCarthy that he is a young man in coaching. Bullets were angry over his utterances so that is why they want to show him. I think after he loses here, he will have problems with the management. Maybe they will sack him,” added Gondwe.

Related