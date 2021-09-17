Zimbabwean tactician Kalisto Pasuwa is set for a decisive and crunch CAF Champions League showdown with Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu.

The former Warriors coach’s Malawian Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets host Usuthu is the return leg in Lilongwe tomorrow, carrying a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Durban last week.

A goalless draw will be enough for Pasuwa’s charges to progress to the next stage of Africa’s premier club competition.

The clash will be at the Bingu Stadium and kicks off at 16:00.

