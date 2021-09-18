New Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has admitted that the players will need some counselling to boost their confidence ahead of the back-to-back World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana next month.

Mapeza takes over the reins when the national team is trying to recover from a disappointing start to the campaign. The boys played to a goalless draw at home against South Africa before losing 1-0 in Ethiopia.

Speaking on ZBC TV on Saturday, Mapeza said: “I will need to talk to the boys and forget what happened in the past. We played a draw against South Africa and lost in Ethiopia, and it’s all part of the game.

“But it’s a new game, and they (the team) only need to wait and put maximum effort in whatever we are going to do.

“It’s (playing Ghana) not going to be easy considering the time frame, so we are going to talk with them to try and save the pride of the nation.”

The Warriors will travel to Ghana on the 6th of October before returning to Harare for the second leg four days later.