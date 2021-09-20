The 2021-22 DStv Premiership season continues across the Limpopo and here is how Zimbabwean players abroad fared for their clubs.

Khama Billiat was in the Kaizer Chiefs starting eleven as the Glamour Boys were humiliated 1-4 by Royal AM.

He played the entire game for Amakhosi.

Blessing Sarupinda made his debut for Sekhukhune United, in their 0-1 loss to Elvis Chipezeze’s Baroka FC.

The youngster was replaced at the beginning of the second half while his countryman Charlton Mashumba came on in the second half.

For Babina Noko, veteran shot-stopper Tapuwa Kapini was on the bench, while for Baroka, Chipezeze came on after an injury forced the goalkeeper who had started, out.

Onismor Bhasera started for SuperSport United in their 3-0 win over Swallows while Kuda Mahachi came on in the second half.

Terrence Dzvukamanja came off the bench in Orlando Pirates’ 3-1 win over Chippa United.

Douglas Mapfumo was an unused substitute in Cape Town City’s 0-3 loss to Stellenbosch.