Marshall Munetsi says he is proud of clocking his 50th league appearance for Stade de Reims.

The midfielder reached the milestone on Sunday in the goalless draw against Lorient. He featured for sixty minutes before being replaced by Valon Berisha.

Posting on Social Media, Munetsi said: “(I’m) very proud to have had 50 appearances for Reims in Ligue 1. I’m looking forward to the next 50.”

Munetsi joined Reims in 2019 from South African side Orlando Pirates. He featured mostly as an understudy of Alaixys Romao in his first season at the club, starting just eight games in seventeen appearances.

But following the departure of Romao at the end of the term, the Warriors star became a first XI regular and made 27 appearances in the 2020/21 season. He was also given a new contract during this time.

Munetsi’s tally is completed with the six appearances from this campaign.

Overall, he has featured in seven more games in other competitions for Reims and has scored two goals since he arrived in France.