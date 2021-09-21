South Africa coach Hugo Broos has named a provisional 34-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia next month.

Group G leaders Bafana Bafana play Ethiopia in back to back matches during the international break, which starts on the 4th of October.

Below is the squad named by the Belgian tactician;

GOALKEEPERS:

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC)

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC)

DEFENDERS:

Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United FC)

Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City FC)

Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Vusi Sibiya (Baroka FC)

Rushine De Reuk (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv)

Thibang Phete (Belenenses SAD)

Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United FC)

Tercious Malepe (AmaZulu FC)

MIDFIELDERS:

Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows FC)

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses FC)

Yusurf Maart (Sekhukhune FC)Teboho Mokoena (Sekhukhune United FC)

Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates FC)

Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy FC)

Jesse Donn (SuperSport United FC)

FORWARDS:

Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

Victor Letsoalo (Royal Am FC)

Luther Singh (F.C Copenhagen)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly FC )

Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates FC)

Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City FC)

Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates FC)

