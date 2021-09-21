Ngezi Platinum Stars have signed Ghanaian midfielder Derrick Bonnah as the replacement of Gerald Takwara.

Bonnah, 24, signed a two-year contract with the ZPSL side. He will join the rest of the team once his work permit is out.

Club secretary-general, Cloete Munjoma, confirmed the deal to the Herald, saying: “We have signed the Ghanaian, we are only waiting for his work permit so that he flies in and join the team at training.

“He comes in as a replacement for Takwara who left some two months ago. Takwara was a key figure in our team and we believe Bonnah will be an able replacement.

“Bonnah is a very good player and we hope that he will add depth and options, for the technical team.”

Munjoma also revealed that they are closing down on signing Last Jesi who is a free agent following his release at Al Hilal of Sudan.

The secretary-general added: “Last Jesi, we are at an advanced stage to secure him. We have done most of the work and we are only tying up the loose ends, to complete the process.”