The Premier Soccer League has released the fixtures for the next Chibuku Super Cup round to mark the return of football in the country.

The games were suspended in June following a surge in coronavirus cases. After the government recently gave the green light for the resumption of the action, the tournament is now set to resume with the remaining group stage encounters.

Clubs have already conducted coronavirus tests, and group training is underway.

The matches will resume on Wednesday 29 September with Group 1 ties.

Here are the fixtures: