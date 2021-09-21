The World Cup qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Warriors of Zimbabwe will be played in the city of Cape Coast, 150 kilometres from the capital, Accra.

Ghana and Zimbabwe meet in a Group G qualifier looking to bounce back from disappointing results, 0-1 losses to South Africa and Ethiopia respectively.

They meet at the 15 000 seater Cape Coast International Stadium on the 9th of October, before clashing again in Harare at the National Sports Stadium, three days later.

Fans are expected in the stadium, as CAF gave the green light for 2250 fans to watch the last qualifier between Ghana and Ethiopia at the same venue.

Warriors stars abroad are set to fly from their respective bases straight to Ghana.

Freshly-recruited coach Norman Mapeza is expected to announce his provisional squad anytime soon.

