Forbes has released the list of highest-earning players of the 2021/22 season, with Cristiano Ronaldo surpassing long time rival Lionel Messi as the world’s highest-paid football player.
Ronaldo will earn $125 million before taxes in the campaign, with $70 million coming from salary and bonus. The earnings were boosted by his recent transfer to Manchester United from Juventus.
Messi follows in second with a total of $110m while Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah rounds out the top five.
In total, the top ten highest-paid players will collect pretax earnings of $585 million this season, up from last year’s $570 million.
Forbes’ top 10 highest earners in football
|Player
|Club
|Total Earnings (2021/22)
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|$125m
|Lionel Messi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|$110m
|Neymar Jr
|Paris Saint-Germain
|$95m
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|$43m
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|$41m
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|$35m
|Andres Iniesta
|Vissel Kobe
|$35m
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|$34m
|Gareth Bale
|Real Madrid
|$32m
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|$29m