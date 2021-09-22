Forbes has released the list of highest-earning players of the 2021/22 season, with Cristiano Ronaldo surpassing long time rival Lionel Messi as the world’s highest-paid football player.

Ronaldo will earn $125 million before taxes in the campaign, with $70 million coming from salary and bonus. The earnings were boosted by his recent transfer to Manchester United from Juventus.

Messi follows in second with a total of $110m while Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah rounds out the top five.

In total, the top ten highest-paid players will collect pretax earnings of $585 million this season, up from last year’s $570 million.

Forbes’ top 10 highest earners in football

Player Club Total Earnings (2021/22) Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United $125m Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain $110m Neymar Jr Paris Saint-Germain $95m Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain $43m Mohamed Salah Liverpool $41m Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich $35m Andres Iniesta Vissel Kobe $35m Paul Pogba Manchester United $34m Gareth Bale Real Madrid $32m Eden Hazard Real Madrid $29m