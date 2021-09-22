Zimbabwean youngster Tawanda Maswanhise has picked his first major honour this season after winning the Leicester City’ Goal of the Month award for August.

The 18-year old scored in the 41st minute to restore parity for City’s U23 side against Blackburn Rovers U23s.

Maswanhise’s strike beat six other nominees, including first-team players Jamie Vardy’s efforts against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City and Marc Albrighton’s match-winner at Carrow Road.

