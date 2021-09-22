Newly-appointed Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has picked his squad to face Ghana in the back-to-back World Cup Qualifiers set for next month.

The national team will travel to West Africa on Saturday, October 9, before hosting the return fixture in Harare on Tuesday, October 12.

According to team manager Wellington Mpandare, they have already sent invitation letters and will announce the squad once the clubs confirm the availability of the players.

“The coach has already named the players who will be part of the Warriors team to play against Ghana, in the back-to-back ties, next month,’’ Mpandare was quoted as saying by the Herald.

“We have already dispatched letters to the concerned clubs where the players ply their trade.

“The squad will be announced in the coming days after the necessary confirmations are completed.

“We are hoping that all the players, who have been chosen by the coach, will travel for the crucial fixtures.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors technical is hoping to have all the Europe-based stars fly straight to Ghana from their bases and meet the rest of the squad there. The arrangement will allow them more time to rest before the first leg and avoid passing through red-listed countries.