SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has apologised for the heated exchange of words he had with his AmaZulu counterpart Benni McCarthy during a DStv Premiership clash between the two sides last week.

The two coaches were in a heated exchange in the dugout, with McCarthy caught on camera yelling at Tembo.

The Zimbabwean has broken silence on the issue and apologised.

“Us as coaches we have an obligation to lead by example. I think on my part its one area where I’d like to apologise for whatever happened there,” he said on SAFM’s Sport On.

“I think the other party has been the one little bit talking more than me, but at the same time when we want to lead by example we need to show a little bit of class in terms of how we handle ourself.

“So on behalf of myself and the club, I’d like to apologise of whatever happened there. Because it’s very key for us as coaches. I don’t think as coaches we should be caught in a situation whereby we exchange in words like that.

“But I think we should be putting those behind us and make sure it doesn’t happen again. Make sure we do well for the image of South African football,” added Tembo.

