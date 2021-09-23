The UK-based contingent will be available for the Warriors’ back-to-back World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana as the Boris Johnson-led government is set to relax COVID-19 quarantine rules for returning players during the next international break.

The Zimbabwe national team was at risk of missing the stars in the second fixture in Harare due to the travelling restrictions imposed on anyone coming from a red list country.

According to The Athletic, UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is planning to exempt footballers returning from red list countries from undergoing ten days of mandatory hotel quarantine. Instead, the players would be allowed to isolate for just five days in their club bubbles before returning to action.

This new plan will allow players to represent their countries in World Cup qualifying next month before returning to their clubs to play domestic football.

The Warriors’ UK contingent includes Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Luton striker Admiral Muskwe, Ipswich forward Macauley Bonne, Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura, David Moyo of Hamilton Academical and Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa.

The national team will travel to West Africa on Saturday, October 9, before hosting the return fixture in Harare on Tuesday, October 12.