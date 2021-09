Mcebisi Moyo has joined Botswana Premier League outfit Sua Flamingoes after leaving Division One side TelOne.

The striker was unveiled by his new club at a ceremony held on Thursday.

He will link up with coach Rahman Gumbo who was with TelOne last year before joining the Botswana team.

Meanwhile, Moyo’s transfer comes a week after Harare City midfielder Walter Mukanga also moved to the Botswana Premier League.

The 32-year old signed a two-year contract with Masitaoka Football Club.

Related