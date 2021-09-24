Ghana Football Association has officially appointed Milovan Rajevac as the new national team head coach on a two-year contract..

The Serbian was unveiled at a press conference in Accra on Friday. He is replacing Charles Kwablan Akonnor, who was sacked early in the month.

Rajevac has been tasked to secure a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification in Qatar after the team’s unconvincing start to the campaign.

The appointment is his second following his successful first stint almost a decade ago where he guided the Black Stars to the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup tournament in South Africa.

Maxwell Konadu and Otto Addo come in as first and second assistance, respectively.

The new technical team’s first assignment is against Zimbabwe in the World Qualifiers next month.

