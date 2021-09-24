The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled Miloslav Rajevac as the new Black Stars coach.

The Serbian tactician bounces back in the Ghana dugout, replacing the sacked CK Akonnor, having previously been charge from 2008 to 2010.

Milo, as he is affectionately-known in Ghana, is the coach who oversaw the Black Stars’ historic 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when the team was one penalty kick away from reaching the semi-finals of the global showpiece.

His first assignment is the 2022 World Cup qualifiers double-header against Zimbabwe.

