Zambia national team coach Beston Chambeshi has named a 24-member squad for the back-to-back 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea.

The first game is scheduled for the 7th of October in Malabo before the return fixture two days later in Lusaka.

Chambeshi dropped South Africa-based Augustine Mulenga, goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, Ghampani Lungu, and Nathan Sakala.

Chipolopolo, who have 3 points from two games in Group B, will set up camp in Cameroon before traveling to Equatorial Guinea for the first game.

Here is the squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Mwenya Chibwe (Baroka FC-RSA), Gregory Sanjase (Zesco United), Lameck Siame (Zanaco).

DEFENDERS: Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (Red Arrows), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Simon Silwimba, Solomon Sakala (Zesco United), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Isaac Shamujompa, Peter Kalota (both Zanaco).

MIDFIELDERS: Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion-England), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens-Denmark), Dickson Chapa, Kelvin Kampamba (both Zesco United), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows), Clatous Chota Chama (RS Berkane-Morocco), Larry Bwalya (Simba SC-Tanzania),

STRIKERS: Fashion Sakala (Rangers-Scotland), Patson Daka (Leicester City-England), Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula)