Nyasha Mushekwi scored a late equaliser to help his Zhejiang Greentown side to a 1-1 draw against Jiaxing Liansheng on Friday in the Chinese League One.

The Zimbabwean forward hit the target in the 88th minute to cancel out the home side’s advantage that was secured just after the hour.

The strike extended Mushekwi’s lead at the top of the scoring chart to eighteen goals after twenty-four games. His closest rival, Nigerian Kingsley Onuegbu of Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic, is four goals behind.

Meanwhile, Greentown are placed third on the League One table, a position that would earn them a place in the promotion play-offs at the end of the regular campaign.