Macauley Bonne captained Ipswich Town for the first time in the 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker wore the armband in the absence of Lee Evans, who picked an injury on the eve of the game.

He created a couple of chances but could not get the goal. Nonetheless, the 25-year old was involved in the build-up of his team’s late equaliser scored by Conor Chaplin.

Also in the English League One, Tendayi Darikwa put a decent defensive display in the 2-0 victory versus Cheltenham.

The right-back featured for the entire game to help the Latics move to the top of the table. He made some crucial recoveries and interceptions at the back but rarely went forward as he took just two crosses throughout the game.

Brendan Galloway played as one of the three centre-backs in Plymouth Argyle’s 2-1 victory over Doncaster.

The defender featured for seventy-four minutes before he was subbed off following his booking.

In the English Championship, Jordan Zemura had another fine performance as Bournemouth secured a 2-1 win over Luton Town.

The left-back featured full ninety minutes and played more offensively as his side dominated the possession. He made the majority of his passes in the opposition half and had a success rate of 74%.

However, the youngster was not so good in ariel duels, winning just 2/8 in the game.

Luton striker Admiral Muskwe did not play due to a leg injury sustained in the previous league round.

In the English Premier League, Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute in the 1-0 victory at Manchester United.

Tinotenda Kadewere also missed the action in Lyon’s French Ligue 1 encounter against Lorient.

The striker hasn’t recovered from the thigh injury suffered during the last international break.

Pic Credit: Twitter/Ipswich