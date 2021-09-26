Legendary former Warriors captain Benjani ‘The Undertaker’ Mwaruwari, has lifted the lid on his exit from the national team technical department, saying there are no hard feelings regarding the issue.

Mwaruwari was drafted into the Warriors technical team led by former coach Zdravko Logarusic before the Croat was sacked, and sat on the bench for only two games- the goalless draw with South Africa and the defeat to Ethiopia days later.

When new coach Norman Mapeza was appointed, he chose Taurai Mangwiro and Mandla Mpofu to assist him, and Mwaruwari says its only logical for a coach to pick his assistants.

“I have) no qualms whatsoever. In any case, what happened was normal in any normal football situation,” Mwaruwari told The Sunday Mail.

“Norman (Mapeza) had to be given the prerogative to choose his own assistants. He is a local coach who knows the terrain very well, having also coached the squad before, so it was only fair to let him hunt with his trusted dogs.

“Mapeza knows the players as well, so he has to fight the battle with his trusted soldiers and he has to be given that opportunity.”

Mwaruwari also threw weight behind Mapeza.

“In any case, I am fully behind Mapeza. We all have to support him because this is all about Zimbabwe, not individuals,” he said.

