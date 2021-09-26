Benjani Mwaruwari says he has no hard feelings following his sacking as the Warriors assistant coach just eighteen days after his appointment.

The former Manchester City striker was dismissed together with the rest of the technical team that was led by Croatian gaffer Zdravko Logarusic.

He sat on the Warriors bench for only two games, the 0-0 draw with South Africa at the National Sports Stadium and the 0-1 surprise away defeat to Ethiopia.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Mwaruwari said: “(I have) no qualms whatsoever. In any case, what happened was normal in any normal football situation.”

Benjani added that he is fully behind Norman Mapeza who took over the national team.

“Norman (Mapeza) had to be given the prerogative to choose his own assistants. He is a local coach who knows the terrain very well, having also coached the squad before, so it was only fair to let him hunt with his trusted dogs.

“Mapeza knows the players as well, so he has to fight the battle with his trusted soldiers and he has to be given that opportunity.

“It is normal in coaching for a head coach to have his own trusted lieutenants.

“In any case, I am fully behind Mapeza. We all have to support him because this is all about Zimbabwe, not individuals, ” Mwaruwari said.