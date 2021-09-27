The Warriors technical team has set the date for the Warriors squad announcement ahead of the next World Cup Qualifiers.

The national team will play in the back-to-back Group G matches against Ghana on the 9th and 12th of October.

The players that will do the duty will be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday once the all overseas clubs confirm the availability of the selected stars.

Meanwhile, the technical team is now led by Norman Mapeza following the sacking of Zdravko Logarusic after the 1-0 loss in Ethiopia this month.

He will be assisted by Highlanders’ Mandla Mpofu and Tawurayi Mangwiro of Triangle United, while the goalkeepers’ coach is Energy Murambadoro from Chicken Inn.