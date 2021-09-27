Recently-recruited Ghana coach Milovan Rajevach has named his provisional 32-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

The Serbian tactician’s first assignment in his second stint at the helm of the West African side is a tricky Group G double- header against the Warriors.

The two teams first meet at the Cape Coast Stadium on October 9 before clashing again in Harare three days later.

Below is the squad named by Milo;

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town)

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mubarak Wakaso, (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Tariq Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor)

