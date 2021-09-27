With less than two week before the blockbuster World Cup qualifiers between Zimbabwe and Ghana, all eyes were on Warriors stars abroad, and here is how they fared for their respective clubs.

It continues to get better for Jordan Zemura.

The young left back has made the Bournemouth left back position his after a blistering start to the 2021/22 English Championship season.

He started for the table-topping Cherries in their 2-1 victory over Luton Town.

For Luton, Admiral Muskwe was not in the match day squad due to injury.

In the English League One, Tendayi Darikwa started for and captained Wigan Athletic in their 2-0 win over Cheltenham.

The ever-reliable right back helped his side to move to the summit of the table.

Still in League One, Macauley Bonne captained Ipswich Town for the first time in the 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday, while Brendan Galloway played as one of the three centre-backs in Plymouth Argyle’s 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

In the Premier League, Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute in Aston Villa’s rare victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

In France, Marshall Munetsi started for Stade de Reims in their 3-1 win over Nantes while Tino Kadewere is still out injured and hasn’t featured for Olympique Lyon since his injury during the Warriors’ lifeless goalless draw with South Africa last month.

Nyasha Mushekwi scored an 88th minute equaliser for Zhejiang Greentown in their 1-1 draw with Jiaxing Liansheng on Friday in the Chinese League One, his 18th goal of the season.

He extended his lead at the top of the goalscoring chart in the process.