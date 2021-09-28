FC Platimun coach Norman Mapeza said he will give youngsters a chance when his side host Whawha in a Chibuku Super Cup clash at Mandava Stadium tomorrow.

Top-flight football in the country is back from a long lay off due to the Covid-19 pandemic with a host of matches across the country in the Chibuku Super Cup, and one of them is the Platinum-Whawha encounter.

Mapeza said there are a few injury concerns in his side but he will give some youngsters a chance regardless.

“We don’t have so many injuries in the squad, except for a few players who are carrying some knocks but I won’t take any risks,” he said in his pre-match interview.

“Some of the guys who took part against Sagrada Espranca (in the CAF Champions League), they won’t get involved tomorrow, so I’m going to give some youngsters a chance,” he added.

